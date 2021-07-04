Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells $48,216.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $48,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58 and a beta of 1.55. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $14.63.
About Mexco Energy
