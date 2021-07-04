Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells $48,216.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $48,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58 and a beta of 1.55. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.