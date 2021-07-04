Dennis Patrick Morris Acquires 30,618 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) COO Dennis Patrick Morris acquired 30,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $61,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dennis Patrick Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 15,928 shares of MIND Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $31,856.00.

MIND stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MIND Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MIND Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

