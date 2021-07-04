Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $19,870.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $21,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $31.73 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $793.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

