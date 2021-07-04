Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,321,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ennis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ennis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBF opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $560.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

