Reviewing Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valaris and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32% Seadrill N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Seadrill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Seadrill $1.06 billion 0.04 -$4.66 billion N/A N/A

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Seadrill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valaris and Seadrill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Seadrill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valaris beats Seadrill on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore contract drilling services in various water depths to oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, 45 jackup rigs, and 7 ARO rigs, as well as 2 rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

