Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after buying an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Envista by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 196,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,480. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Envista stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.