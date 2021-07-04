Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 215,748 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Cheniere Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

