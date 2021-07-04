Barclays PLC Purchases 7,371 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Barclays PLC raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.75. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

