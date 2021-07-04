Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 58,195 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPIC. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

