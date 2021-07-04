Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 145,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $98.61 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

