Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €34.00 ($40.00) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVKIF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of EVKIF opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

