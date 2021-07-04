Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $854.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

