Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

