Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,405 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $24.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

