JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of CBIZ worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CBIZ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $529,837.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $911,400. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

