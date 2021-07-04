Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

