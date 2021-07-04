Hartline Investment Corp Has $42.37 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

