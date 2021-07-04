PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of PML opened at $15.15 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
