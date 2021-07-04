PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of PML opened at $15.15 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PML. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

