Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. Futu has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $2,418,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $5,908,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

