Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

