Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,629 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

NYSE PNW opened at $82.90 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.