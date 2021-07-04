Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,769 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

