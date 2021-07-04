Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,301 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

