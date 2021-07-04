Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $2,110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.