Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.91 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.93. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $27.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

