Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 4,709 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Beyond Meat worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.80. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

