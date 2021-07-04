Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Appian by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Appian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Appian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $134.18 on Friday. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

