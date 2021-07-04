National Bank Financial Raises Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$15.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLLGF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

