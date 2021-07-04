Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.42 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,456. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

