Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.58 Million Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000.

Shares of ENFA stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

