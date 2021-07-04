Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,379 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of The Shyft Group worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 254.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 169,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

SHYF opened at $37.95 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

