Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells $89,895.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $115,858.00.

LAZY stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Truist started coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

