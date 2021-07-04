Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.73 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 82.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,983,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,935,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

STOR opened at $35.67 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.