Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

