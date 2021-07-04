DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,114 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of DCP Midstream worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,245,000 after buying an additional 694,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after buying an additional 214,722 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $53,769,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DCP Midstream by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 312,741 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $31,780,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCP opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

