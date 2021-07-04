Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

