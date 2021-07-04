JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 438,965 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 141.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 438,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,372,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,058,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $625,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

