Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,218.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $881.00 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,203.43.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

