Northern Trust Corp Sells 189,403 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.79% of Lakeland Financial worth $31,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $60.58 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

