iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

IAGG stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.