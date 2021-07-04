Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 853,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $33,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after purchasing an additional 477,435 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $171,545,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 106,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 302,504 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.30. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $338,027.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,043. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

