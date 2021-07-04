NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.62% of NetScout Systems worth $33,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $28.81 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

