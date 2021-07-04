Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

