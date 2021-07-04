Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,387 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $197.77 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $126.36 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

