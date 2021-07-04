Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $150.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $112.12 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.19.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

