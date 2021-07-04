Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $203.18 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $144.42 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.