Nasym Afsari Sells 18,578 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $49.13 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $59.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 197,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

