Northern Trust Corp Has $31.81 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $31,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT opened at $74.50 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.