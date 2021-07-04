Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Buys $247,600.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $26.75.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
