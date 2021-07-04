Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

